Dem Rep. Landsman: Most of My Colleagues Urge People Not to ‘Mess With’ ICE, But Some People Are ‘Inappropriate’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) responded to a question on whether he fears an ICE officer will be killed and Democratic rhetoric about ICE by saying that “there are some folks who have said some pretty inappropriate, unhelpful things.” But the overwhelming majority of his colleagues have told people not to mess with law enforcement.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “Do you worry that the rhetoric from Democrats, largely speaking, about ICE and how terrible ICE is, ICE is the Gestapo, ICE must be stopped, there must be protests, at some point, we’re going to go from people shooting at ICE — which they did in this situation and throwing rocks — to an ICE officer getting killed and Democrats are going to be the ones who, what, fanned the flames of a lot of these protests?”

Landsman responded, “Yeah, I know that there are some folks who have said some pretty inappropriate, unhelpful things. But the vast majority of my colleagues, I think, are where I am, or at least what I’ve heard is, look, don’t engage ICE, … don’t mess with law enforcement. But that this is chaotic, we’re seeing these chaotic raids, folks coming into communities with masks on, and there are some legitimate questions.”

