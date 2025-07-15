Wesley Clark: Trump-NATO Weapons Deal ‘Really Smart’

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark (Ret.) said that the Ukraine weapons deal brokered between President Donald Trump and NATO is “a really smart move.”

Host Greta Van Susteren asked, “General, how do you think President Trump got NATO to pay for this? It looks like it’s not going to cost us a dime, other than our 5% commitment to NATO. But how did this happen?”

Clark answered, “It’s a really smart move. I don’t know how he did it, Greta, but Europe is highly concerned about Russian advances in Ukraine. As far as Europe is concerned, this is the start of World War III, with 50,000 North Koreans reportedly on the way to Ukraine, Chinese teams in Russia and Eastern Ukraine learning about American technology, Russian forces staging opposite Finland and the Baltic states. So, Europe’s highly concerned. It’s highly motivated, as the President said today. And so, this is a good way. We’ll get our weapons over there, Ukraine will receive these weapons that are very important, and we’ll order more weapons. But all of us in the West, including the United States, have to be really conscious that this is a period where we need rapid rearmament. This is not business as usual time.”

He added that he thinks the additional sanctions should be put in place right now and said Russia will try to exploit the time before the sanctions are put in place.

