Homan: Dem Lawmakers Have ‘Emboldened’ People on the Left, Nuts to Attack ICE Agents

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Trump border czar Tom Homan blasted congressional Democrats for emboldening “nuts” to attack ICE agents.

“What do you make of that, Tom?” host Cheryl Casone said. “I mean, you’ve spoken about having to live apart from your family because you’ve had a barrage of death threats, but it’s happening to these agents as well.”

Homan replied, “Look, I do. I have nine cameras on one house, 11 cameras on the other. But, bottom line is, I’m the border czar. I expect that and — but the men and women who out there serving this nation every day, three o’clock this morning, maybe you’re not, but while most of us are sleeping, the men and women of ICE, they’re all there in surveillance trying to arrest the worst of the worst, public safety trust and national security threats. We’re at a point now with those who enforce the law, the bad guys, and those who broke the law, the victims. And you’re exactly right. Members of Congress have emboldened people on the left, the nuts now are emboldened.”

“If a member of Congress can compare ISIS to a terrorist group or to the Nazis, then they have the right to attack them and attack their families,” he added. “So, the members of Congress need to stop the rhetoric, because it’s — I said two months ago, if this rhetoric continues, there will be bloodshed, and I was right. Unfortunately, I was right. A man was killed trying to attack a Border Patrol facility in Texas. In the same week, they tried to ambush ICE agents at a facility in Eldorado, Texas, and it’s not over. We’re going to see more of this unless the rhetoric stops. ICE is enforcing the laws that Congress enacted. If Congress doesn’t like what ICE is doing, then change the law. They’re not making this up. And as far as whoever — what — the other people ICE is arresting, they’re arresting the people that federal immigration judge’s order removed. Their job is to execute those orders. ICE is doing their job, making America safe every day. So, the rhetoric needs to stop.”

