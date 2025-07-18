Huckabee: Hamas Has Been the Hold-Up to Deal Since 10/7, They Aren’t Listening to Trump

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated that “Hamas is the hold-up” to getting a hostage deal and “They’ve been the impediment” since October 7 because “every time Israel puts something on the table, makes concessions, says, here’s what we’re willing to do, Hamas says, we’ll think about that, and then they come back and say no.”

Host Stuart Varney asked, “Mr. Ambassador, are we close? What can you tell us about this?”

Huckabee answered, “We all hope we’re close, Stu, but the truth is, Hamas is the hold-up. They’ve been the impediment since October the 7th. And every time Israel puts something on the table, makes concessions, says, here’s what we’re willing to do, Hamas says, we’ll think about that, and then they come back and say no. It’s time for this to end, but it can’t end with Hamas winning. And the president has been so clear. He says Hamas can’t stay, they can’t have a future there. I think they need to listen to the president. Iran should have listened to the president. And Hamas would do well to hear what the president is saying to them, because leaving Hamas in power would be like leaving the Nazis in Nazi Germany after World War II. It’s simply not going to happen.”

