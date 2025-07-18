Van Hollen: Trump Is Not Going to Get Away with ‘Hiding’ Epstein Files

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) claimed President Donald Trump was not going to get away with “hiding” the Jeffrey Epstein files

Van Hollen said, “The Trump administration has made everybody wonder what it is they’re trying to hide. Whenever they say they’re going to release a little bit, you remember Pam Bondi and the binders, the folders, she promised more after that, the more they evade these answers, the more people understandably, legitimately believe there’s a lot more that they’re hiding.”

He continued, “It is a sort of moment of political dissonance. Although, again, I will say that we had an unanimous vote in the appropriations committee last year for total disclosure of all these files. But it is a crazy world when Donald Trump tries to claim that the Epstein file case was something cooked up by Democrats. I mean you and I have lived through the past couple years. I just don’t think he’s going to get away with it fully. He will with some parts of the MAGA base, but others are going, ‘give me a break.’ And of course, Republican members of Congress are facing still a big part of the MAGA base that believed what you know, Pam Bondi said before that they were going to release the files and now do want to hold them to it. And so it is a it is a very strange political moment.”

Van Hollen added, “I think he is afraid of what we will find, including information dealing with him directly and personally. As you were just discussing it’s very likely that this letter the Wall Street Journal uncovered is part of the FBI files, along with many other materials.”

