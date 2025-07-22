Dem Rep. Khanna: The Epstein Issue ‘Is Not Going Away’

Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) declared the controversy over the Jeffrey Epstein files was “not going away.”

Guest-host John Berman said, “House Speaker Johnson says that he wants to give the White House space to deal with the Epstein issue but why do you think he sent Congress home early for the summer?”

Khanna said, “He doesn’t want to embarrass the members of his own caucus, and he knows that the resolution would pass.”

He added, “This is something that he knows his base wants, it would overwhelmingly pass. So he’s literally closing Congress because he doesn’t want to vote on our bill or any bill or any amendment related to Epstein, the release of the Epstein files.”

Berman said, “‘How connected do you think President Trump is to this decision?”

Khanna said, “Well, I’m sure that the White House said, don’t do it. Here’s why I know that the White House is involved. He introduced a non-binding version of the House Resolution as a counter to Thomas Massie and my resolution saying, look, the sense of the Congress is that we should release these files. Massie and I got a little concerned saying, maybe that will be their way out instead of passing the resolution with teeth, they’ll just pass this non-binding one. Well, he doesn’t even want to bring that up onto the floor. And that leads me to believe that the president simply does not want him to have any vote on any bill or any amendment regarding Epstein, but this issue is not going away.”

