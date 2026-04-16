Elizabeth Banks: ‘I Don’t Understand the 53 Percent of White Ladies That Didn’t Vote for Kamala’

The Hunger Games star and Charlie’s Angels (2019) director Elizabeth Banks said “white ladies” who voted President Donald Trump should revolt like her Hunger Games character Effie Trinket.

Banks revealed her thoughts while speaking on Bustle’s One Nightstand podcast, hailing her character, Effie Trinket, for having one of the “greatest” character arcs she has ever portrayed.

“I think Effie, for me, is one of the characters that has the greatest arc that I’ve ever played because obviously she props up this fascist regime that she benefits from, and it’s not until she really comes to care for and see how unfair it is when they want to pull Katniss and Peta into the games again,” Banks said. “Like, that’s not the deal here. It’s not supposed to be like this. And now, she’s like, ‘Wait a minute, hold on.’”

In the second Hunger Games film Catching Fire, the character Effie Trinket has a change of conscience after the heroes, Katniss and Peeta, are forced back into the deadly games for political purposes by President Snow.

“I think in Catching Fire when she’s like, ‘I want to be part of this team,’ and you really see her struggling and then by the end she’s like a revolutionary. She gets turned by the events,” Banks said. “I wish more of us were becoming revolutionaries! Effie is the model, guys! I don’t understand the 53 percent of white ladies that didn’t vote for Kamala.”

Roughly 53 percent of white women voted Trump, per a CNN and NBC News report.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, Banks previously cited her character as a pejorative during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

“Some of you know me from The Hunger Games, in which I play a cruel, out of touch reality TV star who wears insane wigs while delivering long-winded speeches to a violent dystopia,” she said in 2016. “So when I tuned in to Cleveland last week I was like hey, that’s my act.”