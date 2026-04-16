Gallup discovered on Thursday that young men in the United States increasingly believe that religion is “very important” in their lives, surpassing the level of young women who believe the same.

Gallup conducted a survey that found, from 2024 to 2025, 42 percent of young men (aged 18-29) said religion is very important to them, which is up drastically from 28 percent in 2022-2023. On the other side, young women’s belief that religion is important remains at 30 percent.

This marked increase in religiosity in young men ties the 43 percent figure found in 2000-2001, while women of all age groups and older men are near historic lows on the importance of religion.

The survey found that young men are also attending religious services more frequently than before:

The percentage of young men reporting monthly or more frequent attendance at religious services rose seven points between 2022-2023 and 2024-2025, reaching 40% — its highest level since 2012-2013. This followed a stretch from 2016-2017 through 2022-2023 when young men’s attendance had languished near 33%. Young women’s attendance has also increased modestly since 2022-2023, rising three points to 39%. However, the most recent rate remains far below the levels recorded in the early 2000s.

Gallup noted that attendance among young Republican men has increased, while young Democrat men’s attendance has declined. Young Republican women have also increasingly attended religious services, while young Democrat women have seen no meaningful change.

“Given the relatively large proportion of young men who are Republican, the upward trends in their religiosity have a significant impact on overall trends among young men,” Gallup stated. “Even though young Republican women have also become more religiously engaged, they represent a relatively small proportion of all young women. As a result, the impact of changes in religiosity among young Republican women on young women as a whole is limited.”

The survey group said that future polling would indicate if this is a lasting trend or a temporary phase.