CNN’s Stelter: Hegseth Insinuated Doubting Trump or War Is ‘Doubting Christ’

Thursday on CNN’s “News Central,” chief media analyst Brian Stelter said Secretary of War Pete Hegseth insinuated at his press conference on the Iran military operation that doubting President Donald Trump or his actions in Iran was like “doubting Christ.”

Stelter said, “Hegseth revealed how he’s feeling with four words. He said, ‘I just can’t help,’ and then he went on his rant against the press. He said ‘I can’t help myself.’ He had to get it out. And that’s been true from the Secretary of Defense over and over and again during this war. He always seems to need to let out his anger and bitterness about the American media, which is so weird because he was a member of the media for decades. You know, he was host on Fox News. He knows how the media works. He knows the reality about how this war has been covered. He knows the American media has celebrated US military victories and has pressed for more information or tell those stories more fully. But it’s really notable today how he seems to be speaking in terms of a holy war. It’s interesting too, this coming on the same week that Trump depicted himself as Jesus.”

He added, “But the insinuation from Hegseth was that doubting Trump or being skeptical of the war is like doubting Christ. He’s essentially making it sound like to question the war is to question the true will of God. He’s doubling down on the blasphemy of Trump likening himself to Jesus. So as a Christian, I found it deeply offensive to hear this morning.”

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