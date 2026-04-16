Watch–Billy Ray Cyrus Defends Trump: Leading the Country ‘Is a Tough Job,’ ‘I Pray for Our President’

Country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus defended President Donald Trump in a recent interview, saying that leading the country “is a tough job,” adding that he prays for the United States and “for our president.”

After being asked if President Trump should be less divisive, Cyrus told Sky News, “I can’t speak to his voice — he’s the president,” before recalling his upbringing and some advice his father had once given him.

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“My dad was a Democrat and served in the Kentucky legislature for over 20 years, but my dad always said, ‘When the president asks you to do something, you do it, son,'” Cyrus said.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer went on to explain that he respects the office of the president, regardless of which political party is in power.

“I’ve had both Democratic and Republican presidents,” the country star said. “Served with Bill Clinton, with President Obama, Mr. Bush, Mr. Bush’s dad, and Mr. Trump.”

“Being president is a tough job,” Cyrus added. “I pray for our country, I pray for our president, and I pray for our world.”

The “Old Town Road” singer, who has bridged both sides of the political aisle, once identified as a Democrat before endorsing Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign and sharing a photo with the then-former president.

Cyrus also performed at the Liberty Ball in January 2025, in celebration of President Trump’s return to the White House.

“I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me,” Cyrus told People at the time, referring to some technical difficulties he had experienced onstage.

“I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night, and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, ‘You’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell,” he added. “I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.