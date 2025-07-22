Energy Sec’y: Sanctioning Russian Oil ‘Biggest Pressure You Can Put on Them’, ‘Very Real’ Chance We Do It

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that putting sanctions on Russian oil is “the biggest pressure you can put on them.” And putting these sanctions in place is “a very real possibility” and we do have the ability to do things we couldn’t do before due to how much oil and natural gas America produces.

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 7:55] “A couple more things: Is sanctioning Russian oil, do you think, key to ending the Ukraine war?”

Wright answered, “Look, it is huge pressure on Russia. That’s the biggest pressure you can put on them. And President Trump has been all in on peace, wherever it is.”

Baier then cut in to ask, “Do you think we’re heading that way?”

Wright answered, “I think it’s a very real possibility. And, Bret, thankfully, where we stand today, we’re by far the world’s largest oil producer, by far the world’s largest natural gas producer. We’re able to do things today we couldn’t do before. Look, we mentioned how low gasoline prices were. That’s after a major conflict in the Middle East. That was unthinkable 20 years ago.”

