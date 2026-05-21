A bill in California could finally force the Anaheim Angels to drop “Los Angeles” from its much-maligned name due to the fact that the team does not even play in Los Angeles County, let alone the city.

Prior to 2005, the Angels were simply known as the “Anaheim Angels” before becoming the “Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim” due to owner Arte Moreno’s desire to boost marketability in the local television market while satisfying the Anaheim stadium release. In 2016, Moreno dropped Anaheim from the name entirely and the team simply became the “Los Angeles Angels” despite the the team playing in Orange County. A new bill introduced by California Assemblymember Avelino Valencia could change that, per the New York Post.

Assemblymember Avelino Valencia’s bill, AB 2512, would require the Major League Baseball franchise to go back to using the name ‘Anaheim Angels’ in official documents and marketing materials. But that’s only if the city gives the team special legal treatment to help sell, lease or redevelop Angel Stadium and the surrounding land. The bill sailed through the Assembly this week with unanimous support and it now goes to the state Senate.

“Anaheim is a world-class city, and I have seen it firsthand growing up here,” Valencia told The Post. “The pride of place our residents carry is real and it is earned. My community has shown up for the Angels franchise year after year, and they deserve more than being treated as an afterthought.”

“It is time the name of our local MLB team reflects the city they play in,” added Valencia.

Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken has also reportedly instructed the city attorney to investigate if the team violated its lease agreement by dropping Anaheim from the team name. The city previously lost its lawsuit for the Angels to keep Anaheim in its team name in 2016.

“Anaheim and the Angels previously struck a deal that would have allowed the franchise to buy the 150-acre stadium property and develop the surrounding land,” added The Post. “But the agreement collapsed following a federal corruption investigation involving former Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu.”

The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014 after winning the World Series in 2002. They are currently last in the MLB.