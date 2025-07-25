FNC’s Ingraham: Media, Dems Attempting to ‘Resurrect Epstein’ Because of ‘Seething Hatred of Trump’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Friday on “The Ingraham Angle” that media outlets and Democratic lawmakers were trying to “resurrect” the Jeffrey Epstein story because of their “seething hatred” of President Donald Trump.

Ingraham said, “Because of their seething hatred of Trump and the MAGA movement, they have either gotten most of the major stories wrong or just purposefully ignored what was obviously true. So prime examples how they down played the Biden border crisis, how they dismissed questions about Biden’s decline, of course can’t forget the truth about Covid, what closing the schools and businesses were going to do to the country, and then there is celebration of men in women’s sports, they love that and now their sudden interest in Jeffrey Epstein. For years their incessant peddling of the Trump delusion of Russian collusion that lie and of course they trusted Obama’s intel chief blindly. This was all a joke. The so-called mainstream press has botched some stories, big and small, and made so many predictions that never came true, that the entire industry is having an existential crisis. But, what’s odd here is they refused to do the basics to dig themselves out of the hole they are in. Instead, they are digging themselves in deeper.”

She continued, “No one in the Biden administration thought Epstein was a priority or any of the documents that they are desperate to have released four four years They didn’t care.”

She added, “It really is quite something for the Democrats to now try to resurrect Epstein when we find out that the core of their identity for 10 years has been that Trump is illegitimate as a politician and a president because of the Russia story. The core of their identity, it’s all exposed.”

