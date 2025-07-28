Carville ‘Not Remotely Worried’ — Dems Have ‘Bucketload of Talent’ Coming

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Democratic strategist James Carville said he was not worried about Democrats because they have a “bucketload” of talented politicians to take a leadership role in the party.

Carville said, “Well, look, I’ve been very critical of the party. I’ve called it a bunch of bad names, even in the New York Times. But Virginia cometh, OK. And that’s good. And that will the Democrats don’t like the party because we’re losing. And I love Steven. He knows a lot about how to evaluate athletic talent. I think Karl would agree with that. There’s a ton of Democratic political talent waiting in the wings for 2028. I am not remotely worried about that. Not remotely. I think Virginia is kind of — it’s going to be big. Spanberger is going to win by ten or more. I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

He added, “I think the hand-wringing, while I agree to the image of the party is at an all-time low, there’s a there’s a bucketload of talent coming online, and I don’t think people quite realize how deep our bench actually is. I think it’s it’s extraordinarily deep.”

