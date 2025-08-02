DNC Chair: Only Thing GOP Can Do to Avoid 2026 Loss ‘Is to Cheat’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of “The Issue Is,” DNC Chair Ken Martin said that “Americans have buyer’s remorse”, Republicans are “on the wrong side of the issues”, and the GOP will for sure lose the 2026 midterms if things continue going the way they are with public opinion, “so, the only thing they can do, of course, is rig the system, is to cheat, to do a mid-cycle redistricting in states to steal more seats, which is essentially what they’re doing in Texas.”

Martin said, “[T]hey’re on the wrong side of the issues right now. Donald Trump is sitting at 37% approval. The Americans have buyer’s remorse, people who voted for Donald Trump. They are certainly headed towards a certain election loss next year if this trend continues. And so, the only thing they can do, of course, is rig the system, is to cheat, to do a mid-cycle redistricting in states to steal more seats, which is essentially what they’re doing in Texas.”

He continued, “And, as I’ve said, if Texas wants a showdown, we’ll give them a showdown. And the Democratic Party is not going to sit back and just watch this happen.”

