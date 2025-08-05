CNN’s Chance to Hostage’s Brother: Do You Think Hamas Is Forced to Starve Your Brother by ‘Shortage of Food’?

During a report aired on Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Matthew Chance asked Ilay David, the brother of Hamas hostage Evyatar David, if his brother is deliberately being starved by his Hamas captors or if it’s “because there is a shortage of food in Gaza” and not Hamas’ fault.

Ilay said, “Evyatar was a young, healthy man before he was abducted, even a bit chubby. And now he looks like a skeleton, a human skeleton, buried alive. That’s how he looks. And I don’t exaggerate.”

Chance then asked, “Do you think he’s being starved because there is a shortage of food in Gaza, or do you think he’s being starved intentionally by his captors? Because that’s an issue right now.”

Ilay responded, “I’m sure he’s intentionally, cynically being starved by his captors. We know that his captors have plenty of food. They haven’t lost a pound. And they are doing the same to their own people, to the people of Gaza. They are starving them, although they have food.”

Later in the report, Chance did note that Evyatar was also shown digging his own grave in the propaganda video of him released by Hamas.

