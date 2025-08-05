Raskin After Criticizing Election Denialism: GOP Trying to Take ‘Meaning Out of Elections’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) reacted to the confirmation of Jeanine Pirro as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia over the weekend by stating that Pirro “is an election denier” before saying that Republicans are taking “the meaning out of elections” in an “attempt to create an Orbán-style one-party state in America” with their congressional maps in Texas.

Raskin said, “Pirro is an election denier who stuck with Trump in claiming that he won an election that he lost to Joe Biden by 7 million votes, 306 to 232 in the Electoral College.”

He added, “Democrats are focused on trying to defend the right to vote and to defend democracy against the outrageous, extreme gerrymandering that’s taking place in Texas right now. That’s where we need to be focused, we’ve got to defend the mechanics of democracy against this attempt to create an Orbán-style one-party state in America.”

Later in the interview, he stated, “Gerrymandering is a form of voter suppression and basically drain[s] the meaning out of elections.”

