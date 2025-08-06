Crockett: ‘Wannabe Hitler’ Trump Has a ‘Problem with People of Color’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said President Donald Trump was a “wannabe Hitler” who has “a problem with people of color.”

Crockett said, “They are twisting themselves into a pretzel to appease this wannabe Hitler that we have in the White House. But I think he’s actually creating a bigger problem. I think people now, first of all, understand what gerrymandering looks like and why it’s so problematic. I think people are finally waking up to the fact that Texas is a majority minority state. So when we say that it’s not really a red state, but we just are a voter suppression, voter apathy, and underinvested state. People now are starting to understand that, especially when the only way that he could get these seats was by depressing the voices of black and brown people in this majority minority state.”

When asked about the president calling her low IQ, Crockett said, “He has nothing of substance to contribute when it comes to critiquing me. There’s a lot that I talk about. For instance, we’ve just had an entire conversation about gerrymandering, and redistricting, and why it’s bad. And instead of him being able to elaborate on the fact that I’m unable to make a cogent argument, or something like that, and then back into his argument that I’m low IQ? He just knows how to throw that insult. But it’s a common insult when it comes to people of color. He just threw the same exact insult as Charlamagne tha God. And so, I want people to see him and understand who he is. This is a person that has a problem with people of color, period.”

