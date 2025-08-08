Raskin: Trump Is Weaponizing the DOJ for His ‘Political Revenge Tour’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that President Donald Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department by conducting a criminal investigation into New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

Raskin said it was part of his “political revenge tour.”

Guest host Jim Sciutto asked, “When you look at these two cases, the civil fraud case, trial judge ruled Trump inflated his worth. And you look at the case against the NRA, a jury determined the NRA CEO misspent the organization’s funds. Anything criminal in those cases that you can perceive? And do you see this as evidence that he is now weaponizing the Justice Department?

Raskin said, “Well, of course he is. He’s on a political revenge tour. Look, in America, if you disagree with a prosecution or a civil lawsuit that’s been brought against you, then you mount a defense against it. Donald Trump had high-priced lawyers working for a defense against the civil fraud suit, but he was found guilty and fined $450 million in debt. He owes that is now worth more than a half billion dollars because he still hasn’t paid it. It’s the same thing with respect to the civil lawsuit against Wayne LaPierre. He lost his suit for having misspent millions of dollars that belonged to the NRA.”

