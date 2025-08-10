Crockett: Republicans Have Taken Their Hoods Off in Trump’s Second Term

Saturday on MSNBC’s “Velshi,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) claimed Republicans had taken their hoods off in President Donald Trump’s second term.

Crockett said, “It’s not just even the fact that it’s gerrymandering. I want to be clear, this is racial gerrymandering, specifically in the state of Texas.”

Host Ali Velshi said, “Do you hear the stuff they’re saying about Gene Wu, by the way, talking about Asians, like how he’s connected to the Chinese Communist Party, like the racism. They’re not doing a great job at keeping it, you know, keeping the lid on that pot.”

Crockett said, “No, I mean, honestly, when Trump came in the first time, they started to lift the hoods. Once Trump got in a second time, they decided the hoods were off. And listen, I’m perfectly fine with it because I want to know where you stand. I want to know that you’re a despicable human being who lacks all morality, but wants to go around and teach and preach Christianity. I want to know who you are, because then I know how to deal with you. it is unfortunate that that is where we are, and it is one reason that it is so difficult for minorities to even try to listen to Republicans, because they consistently coddle people like neo-Nazis.”

