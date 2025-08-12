D.C. Councilman: There Will Be ‘Flare-Ups’ Between Residents, Federal Officers

On Monday’s “Meet the Press Now,” D.C. City Councilman Robert White Jr. (D) said that “we’re going to see flare-ups” between people in D.C. and federal officers “that are unnecessary and many of them unprovoked, and it’s going to move us in the wrong direction.” And “There are going to be interactions that flare up tensions.”

White said, “I worry a lot about the lack of clarity, the lack of direction, and the fact that federal officers are not trained for neighborhood policing. So, again, we have the format for partnership, but that’s not what’s happening here. We invite real partnership, though.”

Host Ryan Nobles then asked, “[D]o you think their presence makes the district safer?”

White responded, “I think we are going to see a lot of moving backwards. I’m hearing from residents who are scared. There are going to be interactions that flare up tensions. That moves us in the wrong direction. So, to answer your question, I think we’re going to see flare-ups that are unnecessary and many of them unprovoked, and it’s going to move us in the wrong direction. That’s not good for the people who live in D.C. or who visit here.”

