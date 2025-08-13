Wes Moore: ‘Only Way’ Trump Can Keep Congress ‘Is Cheating’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) said that “the only way” President Donald Trump “can try to hold on to the Congress is cheating.”

Moore said, “[T]his tracks for Donald Trump, because the way he’s always lived his life is, if he does not get a result he wants, he just cheats or he tries to change the rules. So, this absolutely tracks for him, because he knows that when the American people go to vote next November and they’re voting on the policies that he’s pulled together, policies that have ripped away their health care, policies that have been able to take away food assistance, policies making sure that those who are the most disadvantaged and the most vulnerable are going to get hit the hardest while we are bending over backwards for billionaires, that those policies are not popular. So, the only way that he can try to hold on to the Congress is cheating.”

He continued, “And so, I am a big believer in that we have to have congressional districts, all across the state, that are fair, and we cannot have elected officials who are choosing their voters, but, actually, voters who are choosing their elected officials. But I do want to also say this, that, in Maryland, all options are on the table, because if the President wants to start picking and choosing which states that they want to start having conversations about congressional seating, congressional districts, then I think it’s only appropriate for each and every state to be able to have a similar type of conversation within their individual jurisdictions. So, in Maryland, everything is on the table.”

