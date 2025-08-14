Don Lemon: Trump Is a ‘Racist’ Doing ‘Bad Performance Art’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former CNN host Don Lemon said President Donald Trump was a “racist” doing “bad performance art.”

Lemon said, “This is art in itself, what Donald Trump is doing. It is performance art, bad performance art.”

He continued, “History is not going to look fondly on Donald Trump for doing what he’s doing. Donald Trump is strong-arming, bullying corporate owners, threatening their businesses, and that is trickling down to newsrooms.”

Lemon added, “The American public, the viewers, are not stupid. They understand when people are not being real with them. They understand when people are being influenced by oligarchs or business owners or their bosses. And that’s why I think, quite honestly, this is such a boon for independent journalists, because we have no corporate bosses over us. The sad thing is that we don’t have the big corporate sponsorships, but that’s coming. But we have no bosses over us saying are, you know, do you have to say that Donald Trump is racist? Can’t you just say he’s trafficking in racism? Can’t you just say that some of the things he does is borders on racism? No, Donald Trump is a you know what, racist.”

