Swalwell: Trump Is a ‘Kremlin Kiss Ass’ — Acts Like a ‘Russian Asset’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that President Donald Trump was a “Kremlin kiss ass” during his Anchorage, Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Swalwell said, “If you’re a Republican in Congress, you just saw a Kremlin kiss ass in the president of the United States. Somebody who squandered an opportunity to confront a ruthless dictator who is killing innocent children and kidnapping innocent children every single day. I don’t know what this meeting accomplished other than taking the Epstein files and inflation out of the news, but you have meetings like this to achieve objectives. You don’t just have meetings like this to gather the gang together. It was embarrassing to watch. It was frankly, more embarrassing than the Helsinki conference because he toasted Vladimir Putin as if he was receiving a lifetime achievement award, a total nothing burger, a waste of time.”

He added, “I don’t know if Donald Trump is or is not a Russian asset. I do know that at press conferences like this and like at Helsinki, he certainly acts like one. And that is cold comfort for anyone in the United States, particularly in our military, that the commander in chief would be so flattering of and so charming to a ruthless dictator like Vladimir Putin.”

