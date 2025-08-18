ADL CEO: Trump Admin. Has Helped Get Schools that Wouldn’t Change to Do So

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said that while he is worried about overreach from the federal government, we haven’t been able to get administrators and institutions of higher education to end antisemitism, “The Trump administration has leaned in in ways that have been constructive.” And we are seeing a change.

Greenblatt said, “The reality is, the antisemitism on these campuses has been like a tsunami. And we could not get — under prior — in previous years, the administrators to end it. The Trump administration has leaned in in ways that have been constructive. Groups like ADL, with our report card, have leaned in in ways that have been constructive, and now they’re changing.”

He continued, “I worry about overreach. We’ve talked about it on this show, but I want to see change. And my hope would be they work out a deal where these schools, they sort of like remediate the rot inside these institutions, and make it safer for Jews and all students.”

Later, when asked if he believes that schools will actually do that, Greenblatt stated that he would cut off money from Qatar and foreign dark money and added that he would end all foreign money in institutions of higher education.

