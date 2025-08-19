Comey Says Taylor Swift Inspires Him to Stand Up to Bullies

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed James Comey’s video post about Taylor Swift.

Marlow said, “Comey is sharing this with us for some reason, do we know where this is going? … Does anyone know? … Is this…65-year-old man talking about how he looks to Taylor Swift to inspiration because of his bullies?”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo