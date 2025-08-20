Exclusive — Girdusky: Republicans Have Clear Advantage in Redistricting Numbers Game

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Numbers Game” podcast host Ryan Girdusky talked about redistricting.

Girdusky said, “Republicans have a much easier path to pick up seats, because the Republican-controlled states that don’t need to work within the court system and the legislature and the governor can draw the map alone, make up a lot more…Democrats don’t really have much to turn to.”

