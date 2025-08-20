Swalwell: ‘I Freaking Love’ Newsom’s Posts — ‘That’s What Offense Looks Like’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that he “freaking” loves Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-CA) social media posts aimed at President Donald Trump.

Swalwell said, “I freaking love what Governor Newsom is doing because that’s what offense looks like. And we don’t see enough Democrats, frankly, doing that. We have to be in more spaces, more places, and always on to voters means always honest. And Donald Trump, for all of his warts and all of his corruption and incompetency, he’s always on. And so, when he makes a mistake, he is on an hour later, two hours later, three hours later, and it diminishes how the public views him.”

He added, “If we were always on with our ideas and our values, it will project authenticity and who we really are. And so, you’re seeing Governor Newsom, I think, most effectively do that. And I also like, Nicolle, that he’s on offense. You have to either put Donald Trump on his heels or he’s going to put the most vulnerable in our community on theirs. And that’s what this move is, and more Democrats, particularly governors, should model this and step up.”

