‘Stupid Move’: Woke Cracker Barrel Cancels the Hardworking Farmer

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host of the Stephen Gardner Channel on YouTube Stephen Gardner talked about Cracker Barrel changing its logo.

Gardner said that “it’s just such a stupid move, like, you’ve got this incredible brand that is doing well and now, you want to completely change that.”

He also stated that the changes to the restaurant itself make no sense because it’s moving away from what has worked.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo