Raskin: Ghislaine Maxwell Prison Interview Is a ‘Whitewash and a Cover-Up’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the interview that Ghislaine Maxwell gave to the Department of Justice was an “absolute whitewash and a cover up.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “Congressman, today we have this Maxwell interview, the transcript and the audio. I want to say we don’t know if it’s complete. And I saw some reporting indicating there was an off the record portion that Todd Blanche had with Maxwell. I don’t know if that’s true or not, but I also know we don’t know if it’s the, you know, four corners of everything that was said. And then we got the first 33,000 documents, I guess, that are going to the oversight committee. Your reaction to all those?”

Raskin said, “It’s really an astonishing performance because contrary to everything that was found at trial and everything we know, Ghislaine Maxwell basically accused the underage victims of lying. She said that she never saw inappropriate sexual contact between Epstein and underage girls, and, of course, gave a clean bill of health to President Trump, which is what that was all about, and complimented his rise to power and so on. So, you know, I think people can see this for what it is. It’s an absolute whitewash and a cover-up.

