Julian Epstein: Dems Are a ‘Cult’ that Worships ‘Weird Progressive Idols’

Former Democratic House Judiciary Committee chief counsel Julian Epstein, during Tuesday’s “Faulkner Focus” on FNC, called the Democratic Party a “cult that worships these weird progressive idols.”

Discussing the DNC’s Summer Meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Epstein said, “I think what I was watching yesterday looked more like a Star Trek convention. This is a party that has almost no self-awareness. The approval numbers, two-thirds of Americans disapprove of the party. Their fundraising numbers, the voter registration numbers are all dropping through the floor as the party associates itself with things like gender sterilization for minors, open borders, high crime. The party is almost becoming like a cult that worships these weird progressive idols. As and then sort of the only thing they have to offer is these insults, like Tim Walsh body shaming the president, you know, Tim Walz going around body shaming to me is like the Taliban criticizing someone for religious intolerance.”

He added, “This is a party that just stands for negativity and for aligning itself on issues that are far to the left of the median voter and not, as Carolyn, I think, points out, putting forward any ideas that any of the voters, certainly in the middle, can relate to in any way. So this is something I’ve been talking about for years, and it’s a problem that just seems to be getting worse, mostly because, as you point out in your question, we don’t have strong leaders. And I’m talking about Schumer, I’m talking about Jeffries, and I’m talking about even Obama that will stand up to this far progressive left that is turning the party into, again what feels more like a cult to me.”

