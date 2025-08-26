Marlow: Trump Baiting the Left to Take Stand on Behalf of Burning the American Flag

Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said President Donald Trump’s executive order on flag burning was meant to bait the “left to take a really principled stand on behalf of burning the American flag.”

“I don’t know why that they think that gender sterilization and open borders and defending criminals over the citizens is preferable to just doing basic stuff like law and order and things of that nature but I think it’s about cognitive dissonance,” Marlow said of the Democrats. “They think that if Trump does it, it must be wrong. And ironically, Trump has based his entire first seven, eight months of this second term on only 80/20 issues. He’s not taking a single issue that’s not an 80/20 issue and making it a top-tier priority. Maybe he’ll throw some something out here or there, but overall, he’s going with bread and butter stuff, and he traps them one time after the next after the next. They’ve stepped on every single rake and they can’t help themselves because to them, Trump is always wrong and he’s always bad.”

He added, “I’m a First Amendment guy, too, so I’m fine with the the flag burning being legal at this point but I like what Trump does where he resets people’s thinking. He questions things that we assume as gospel. It should not be gospel that you’re allowed to burn the flag. I am excited to see what the Supreme Court is ultimately going to say about it, and how they’re going to weigh in. Trump is also baiting people on the left to take a really principled stand on behalf of burning the American flag.”

Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must-read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.

