Moskowitz: Sometimes, ‘I Don’t Feel Safe’ in D.C., Want More Cops, Not Guard

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that, in D.C., “there are periods of time where I don’t feel safe. And so, I do think that we can improve the situation.” But he favors more police, not the National Guard.

Moskowitz said that “there are Democrats”, including himself, “that are tough on crime. We just don’t believe in bringing in the military to do that.” And stated that the deployment has been for show and cited them being in Georgetown, which he said is a low-crime area, and said that the deployment in D.C. will end at the end of 30 days, and criminals will just go back out once the guard is gone and the National Guard in Chicago will only be able to guard federal buildings.

He added that Democrats had the defund the police movement on their left flank, but also “Republicans just defunded law enforcement in their big, beautiful bill.”

Moskowitz further stated that taking care of D.C. is “for the police to do. And they’re going to be doing that. What is there, 2.5 weeks left, and then the 30 days [are] up? Trump doesn’t have the votes in Congress to extend it anyway. And so, listen, I think, more resources for police, more presence for police are important. It’s going to take money to do that. And I don’t think there are Republicans, quite frankly, that want to put more money towards it. So, they’ve got problems on their side about how you really go ahead and tackle crime.”

He continued, “Look, I walk around D.C., I live there, obviously, half of the time. And look, there are periods of time where I don’t feel safe. And so, I do think that we can improve the situation. It’s why I voted for the D.C. crime bill.”

