CNN’s Honig: My Kids Are Going to School in Chicago, I Want Uniforms There

On Tuesday’s “CNN NewsNight,” CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig stated that “as a parent who’s about to have two kids in college in the city of Chicago, I want as many uniforms out there as possible. And, frankly, I don’t really care where they’re coming from.” And said that Chicago officials should want more uniforms on the street and “Donald Trump needs to knock it off with that sort of over-the-top rhetoric.”

Honig said, “[T]here’s a way this can work. And I’ve seen it…when I was in New Jersey, we had a crime problem in Newark. And what did we do? We teamed up the Newark PD with the feds, and we surged into Newark, and it made a big difference. And let me just say, as a parent who’s about to have two kids in college in the city of Chicago, I want as many uniforms out there as possible. And, frankly, I don’t really care where they’re coming from. But both sides need to do better.”

He continued, “There’s a clip today of the mayor of Chicago — who I think very highly of — stumbling all over himself when he’s asked point-blank, is it better to have people on the streets, to have uniformed people on the streets? And he goes, we need housing. That’s a different issue. He needs to say, yes, but we need to work with. And the feds need to cut it out — Donald Trump needs to knock it off with that sort of over-the-top rhetoric. There’s a way to do this constructively. I saw it done during the Bush administration. … I saw it done during the Obama administration. All it takes is, let’s get past the craziness, the rhetoric. If you work together, you can do it. I’ve seen it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett