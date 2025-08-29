Wasserman Schultz: Trump Will ‘Tank the Dollar’ by Eliminating Fed’s Independence

On Friday, on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said that President Donald Trump would “tank the dollar” if he eliminates the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Co-host Michael Steele said, “Bottom line, what does it mean for the American wallet for folks out there if Donald Trump gets away with booting off responsible leadership and putting on, you know, troglodytes when it comes to the economy?”

Wasserman Schultz said, “I will be honest, I didn’t have Trump overthrowing the central bank on my bingo card this summer. The fact that we’re even having this conversation is breathtaking. I mean, if he wants to tank the dollar and figure out a way to do it as fast as possible, then, you know, jeopardizing and eliminating the independence of the central bank, which is who is the backbone of our nation’s economy, is the way to do it.”

She continued, “Trump is doing this pure and simple, because he has not been able to strong-arm the Federal Reserve into lowering interest rates, and we already have a fragile economy. We already see the tariffs that he’s been imposing dramatically increasing prices today. We heard that the the huge tariffs that previously smaller, lower priced items coming from overseas were going to be exempt from, now they will be imposed.”

Wasserman Schultz added, “So, the impacts on our buying power and the impact on our economy, when it comes to our purchasing power, is going to be dramatically impacted, to say nothing of the fact that he is completely upending the independence of our healthcare system and our scientific research. He is threatening our nation’s safety when it comes to meddling with FEMA, threatening to close it down and hiring completely unqualified individuals to run it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN