Fmr. Police Chief, GOP Councilman: I Want National Guard in St. Louis

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” former St. Louis County Police Chief and former Republican St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch stated that he wants the National Guard sent to St. Louis to help with crime.

Host Leland Vittert asked, “Is it time, if President Trump is saying the National Guard is the answer in blue cities, which, it’s helped in D.C., I live here. Probably would help in Chicago, I used to live there. Why is he not, you think, telling governors in places like Missouri and in Louisiana, where the governors say they support Donald Trump hook, line, and sinker, why they would not call up the National Guard in those states?”

Fitch answered, “That’s a good question. What I would say, President Trump, if you’re watching tonight, please bring your troops to St. Louis. We need the help in the city of St. [Louis].”

Vittert then cut in to say, “But you wouldn’t even need his troops. You could do it with Missouri National Guardsmen ordered by the governor, and there’s not anything anybody could say about it.”

Fitch responded, “Yeah, well, one thing he did do was increase the number of FBI agents that we have assigned to St. Louis. So, that’s already happened. And that’s happening as we speak. So, we’re going to see more federal law enforcement officers in the St. Louis region, which is very welcomed.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett