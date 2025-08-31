Democrat TN State Rep.: Thoughts and Prayers After Shooting Is ‘Theological Malpractice’

Saturday on MSNBC, “Velshi,” Tennessee State Rep. Justin Jones said offering thoughts and prayers after a mass shooting was “a form of theological malpractice.”

Jones said, “I want to bring theology into this because you have all these people who want to give thoughts and prayers after a shooting, but I was a minister, and that is a form of theological malpractice when you pray for something that you have the power to change.”

He continued, “In Tennessee, after the mass shooting at the Covenant School, the only law Republicans passed that year was to protect gun manufacturers from litigation. That’s what they did after children were killed in a school. It is cruel, it is shameful, it’s immoral, and it is something that is going to be a dark stain on American history, that we’ve allowed this to go on for so long unchallenged. And we have the power to change things.”

Jones added, “I would say to my colleagues who serve in government bodies, keep your thoughts and prayers, keep your tweets. If you wanna address gun violence, you don’t need a tweet; what you need is a mirror. You have the power to change things. You have the power to take action. Now is the time, until it’s your child, because sooner or later it’s gonna hit home. And then it’ll be too late.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN