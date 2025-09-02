Levine: Rank Choice Voting Is What Made Mamdani Inevitable in New York

Breitbart TV

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” the Washington Free Beacon’s Jon Levine talked about Zohran Mamdani’s candidacy.

Levine said that part of the reason for Mamdani was a left-wing backlash to Trump winning, “and then you add to that…ranked-choice voting in New York City. I don’t think he would have won a head-to-head race against Cuomo or a first-past-the-post race against Cuomo.”

