Is Elon Musk MAGA? One of His Closest Advisors Gives Surprising Answer

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Katie Miller Podcast” host Katie Miller, who also worked within DOGE, talked about Elon Musk.

Miller stated that while the exact definition of what makes someone “MAGA” isn’t clear and universal, “Elon is very much aligned with a lot of our missions, whether that be illegal immigration, lowering the cost of prices, ensuring affordable energy.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo