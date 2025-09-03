Oregon A.G.: Litigation on Tariff Power ‘About Republicans Reworking Our Economy’, BBB Part of That

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield (D) said that litigation about the president’s emergency power on tariffs “absolutely is not about tariffs. This is about Republicans reworking our economy, the foundation of our economy.” And stated that the reconciliation bill is a part of that.

After Rayfield talked about the presidential emergency power and how it relates to tariffs, host Stephanie Ruhle said, “But this is not just about tariffs, depending on how the court rules, Trump’s emergency powers could dramatically shrink or expand.”

Rayfield responded, “Well, you’re absolutely right. And I would say it absolutely is not about tariffs. This is about Republicans reworking our economy, the foundation of our economy. And on one hand, they pass a bill that is yanking benefits, healthcare benefits from Americans. It’s yanking food assistance benefits from Americans, the most neediest Americans. And, on the other hand, we’re passing these taxes, regressively. And at the same time, we’re expanding this executive power.”

He added that, if Trump wins the legal battle, Democrats will also be able to wield broad presidential powers on the economy once they get control of the White House.

