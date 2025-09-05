Jon Tester: Trump’s Actions ‘Are Very Socialist’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” network political analyst and former Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) said President Donald Trump’s actions were “very socialist.”

Host Ari Melber said, “Trump has a reputation for playing a business guy and a reality show, but he’s done a lot that attacks the free market. Do you think that’s breaking through? Is that a problem?”

Tester said, “I’m sorry. I think it’s absolutely a problem. I mean, I think you see you see Trump, you know, calling people socialists when in fact he is doing things that are very socialist, taking percentages of companies. If they do trade in China, for example, or if they get a grant from the us to bring manufacturing back here, he wants the federal government to have a share of that company. If that sounds right to your listeners, man, it’s not right by me. I mean, that is socialism, and it shouldn’t be done.”

He added, “This is the way this administration is, they say the election was stolen, and then they turn around and try to do things to steal elections. They say that the trade market is just fine, when in fact it isn’t. They say our healthcare is getting better, when in fact it is not. They’re taking away health care from the people who most need it. So we’re seeing this administration over and over again say one thing and do exactly the opposite.”

