Raskin: Trump Administration ‘Overwhelmingly on the Side of Sexual Offenders and Human Traffickers’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) accused the Trump administration of being “on the side of sexual offenders and human traffickers.”

Raskin said, “It’s so excellent that the victims have come to the fore and are acting in such a brave way to both articulate their own experiences but to talk about the systemic problem. On the judiciary committee side, we’re going to be releasing an explosive report early next week about how the Trump administration has been systematically dismantling the anti-human trafficking and anti-domestic violence programs and grants across the federal government, human trafficking programs at the Department of State, at the Department of Justice, at Health and Human Services, USAID, you name it.”

He added, “We’ve collected all of that and we’re going to show people that this is an administration that is on the side of the human traffickers and the sex abusers. And if you look at Donald Trump’s pardons, and if you look at various actions taken by the Department of Justice they are overwhelmingly on the side of sexual offenders and human traffickers. So this is not like a kind of lonely, discrete one off episode we’re talking about. this is now becoming clear a whole system that the Trump administration is committed to.”

