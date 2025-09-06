MSNBC’s Mohyeldin: Trump Didn’t ‘Reciprocate’ ‘Good Faith’ from Hamas and Force Bibi to Talk War Israel ‘Launched’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin said that Hamas released an American hostage thinking that if they showed President Donald Trump “a good faith gesture,” then “the President will somehow reciprocate and maybe force Netanyahu to the negotiating table” in talks on the “war that Israel has launched on Gaza.” But “That never materialized.”

Mohyeldin said, “You remember there was this time when President Trump came into power and Hamas actually released the American hostage as a good faith gesture, when he was going into the region on his first foreign visit. And they were thinking like, maybe if we show him good faith, the President will somehow reciprocate and maybe force Netanyahu to the negotiating table. That never materialized.”

Earlier, he stated, “Keep in mind, this is the fifth war that Israel has launched on Gaza.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett