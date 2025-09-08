Exclusive — Rep. Mary Miller Calls for End of ‘Pride Mont,’ Replace With Celebration of Family

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) talked about making June a month of celebrating family.

Miller stated, “I had the idea to change gay pride month — or June from gay pride month, they’ve had 25 months to prance around in their decadent ways and try to groom our children, and I want to change it to celebrate the American family month.”

