Schweizer: Cartels Are CCP’s ‘Junior Partners’

On “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox Business Network GAI President Peter Schweizer talked about drug cartels and China.

Schwezier said, “I think it’s so important that President Trump is taking a strategic approach to the fentanyl crisis, because Joe Biden thought it was just a healthcare issue. The bottom line is, this is a Chinese operation, the drug cartels are the junior partners.”

He continued, “The precursor chemicals…come from China, but they’re offloaded at the Port of Manzanillo in Mexico, which is run by a Chinese company. Those precursors are shipped up north, where the DEA says 2,000 Chinese chemists…turn this into the deadly cocktail of fentanyl. The drug cartels then use pill presses that the Chinese have sold to them at cost to produce these pills, which are killing so many Americans, and then the money laundering…they’re now using state-owned banks. So, this is a strategic initiative by China to punish and damage the United States.”

