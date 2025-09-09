Duffy: Dems Who Push Transit Should Be Bothered by ‘Epidemic’ of Transit Crime, Homelessness

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy stated that there is “an epidemic of violence and homelessness” on public transit systems and it doesn’t make sense to him that people on the left who push public transportation aren’t doing more to fix that issue.

Duffy said, “[P]ublic transportation has become an epidemic of violence and homelessness across the country. And so, we don’t have a ton of equities at DOT, but we do have money. Your federal tax dollars go to fund a lot of these transit systems across the country, and we have to look at them and say, well, maybe it’s appropriate that we start pulling some of that money back, because I don’t think the American taxpayer wants to pay for the homelessness and criminal element that harm little 23-year-old girls like this who are going home from work, from ordering a pizza, that they’re going to get stabbed in the neck.”

He added, “[W]hat frustrates me is, liberals want you to ride public transportation. They hate cars, they hate airplanes, they want us all to ride public transportation. Wouldn’t it make sense that they’d want to make it beautiful, clean, and really safe? But they do the exact opposite. They say, we’re going to disregard the voting public, the hardworking men and women who put their boots on every day and go to work, and we’re, instead, going to stand up and fight for the homelessness and the criminal element that reside on these trains.”

