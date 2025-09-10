ATF: We’re Going After Gun Traffickers Linked to Chicago Shootings with ICE

While speaking with ABC News for a report aired on Tuesday’s “World News Tonight,” ATF Chicago Field Division Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Maniff said that in the joint operations they’re doing with ICE, they’re going after suspected TDA members and firearms trafficking that is responsible for trafficking guns linked to shootings in Chicago.

Maniff said, “Today, we’re going after a very violent TDA gang member.”

ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas then stated, “Tonight, exclusive evidence that Chicago’s Operation Midway Blitz has begun. ABC News was given access to one of the first operations, ATF and ICE working together. You see dozens of heavily-armed agents meeting at an undisclosed location to track suspected members of Tren de Aragua’s gang accused of selling guns.”

Thomas then played video where Maniff said, “A lot of these firearms came back to very violent shootings in Chicago, homicides, carjackings, aggravated batteries.”

Thomas also said that during the operation, officials arrested people they believed to be “suspected gang members.”

