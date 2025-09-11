Gallagher: We Are Not Going to Get Cowed into Submission and Fear, We Will ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Mike Gallagher Show” host Mike Gallagher reacted to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Gallagher said, “Charlie would want all of us to continue to echo the warrior theme…that President Trump when he was shot and that was to stand up bloodied and raise his fist in the air and say, fight, fight, fight. … The answer is, we’re going to be more determined than ever to let our voices be heard and we cannot be cowed into submission or fear by these violent lunatics who think putting a bullet or a knife into somebody who they disagree with is going to be an answer.”

