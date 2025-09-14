Graham: Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Was an ‘Attack on a Political Movement’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was “an attack on the political movement.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “What is your message to people this morning about this moment we are at in this country?”

Graham said, “Well, number one, my message to Charlie Kirk’s widow is that our hearts are broken along with yours. To the MAGA world, the right response is to do what Charlie did: debate, organize, register voters, and keep the movement alive through the political process. The bottom line is that we all reject political violence. What happened to Mark’s wife, Gabby, is senseless. What happened in Minnesota is senseless. But let me just be honest with you, President Trump nor do I see this as they all kind of do it movement. I see this as being an attack on the political movement. Charlie is one of the top three people in the country that allowed President Trump to win in 2024 by his efforts. I think President Trump sees this as an attack on his political movement, what he created. A year ago, people tried to blow his head off. So this isn’t for me; they all do it. This is unique and different, and this is an attack on a movement by using violence. That’s the way most Republicans see this.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN