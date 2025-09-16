Dem Sen. Murphy: My ‘War’ Comment Not Violent, GOP’s Just Distracting

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) responded to criticism of his remarks about Democrats being at “war” by saying that he was saying that “we have a fight on our hands right now to make sure that we can have fair elections in this country.” And the “heated rhetoric” “on both sides” isn’t “close to an endorsement or an incitement of violence. And I think this is an attempt by Republicans to try to distract this country from the campaign that they are readying to try to undermine legitimate dissent.”

Co-host Michel Martin asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:20] “Before Charlie Kirk was killed, a White House spokesperson, Abigail Jackson, pointed to how you said in an interview that Democrats were essentially at ‘a war’ to save this country. She was making the point that she thinks that Democrats have contributed to this environment of heightened tensions. Do you think Democrats should change the way they talk about some of these issues as well? Does she have a point, basically?”

Murphy responded, “Well, if you look at the question I was being asked, it was a question about the Republicans’ effort to destroy bipartisan redistricting. And I said, yeah, we have a fight on our hands right now to make sure that we can have fair elections in this country. So, it is true that politicians on both sides use heated rhetoric when talking about policy fights.”

Martin then cut in to ask, “Do you think there’s something you need to do differently when you expressed yourself on issues like this, to lower the temperature?”

Murphy answered, “Well, none of us, including what I said during that interview, comes close to an endorsement or an incitement of violence. And I think this is an attempt by Republicans to try to distract this country from the campaign that they are readying to try to undermine legitimate dissent.”

